Lisa Snowdon wowed viewers with a return to This Morning on Thursday - in a pre-recorded fashion segment that had fans swooning over her outfit. While Lisa most likely won't be presenting in the studio for a while - given the current coronavirus guidelines - viewers were no doubt glad to see her back on-screens sharing her best style advice! The star gave off major spring vibes in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, wearing a pink polka dot blouse which she paired with indigo wide-leg jeans and silver strappy sandals. Wearing her dark brown hair down in loose curls, the TV star showcased her natural beauty with a dewy makeup look, too. Want to find out where you can shop Lisa's full outfit? We've got the lowdown.

Lisa looked pretty in pink on This Morning

Retailing at £85, Lisa's statement blouse is from London brand, Kitri Studio. Featuring a pussy bow, frill collar and cuffed sleeves, the pop of colour majorly brightened up our day! Flattering, feminine and extremely versatile, this polka-dot top can be worn all year round and for a number of occasions. Got a big meeting in the boardroom? Dress to impress by tucking it into a fitted pencil skirt. For more casual occasions, take a leaf out of Lisa's book and coordinate with retro wide-leg jeans and show-stopping heels.

Pink Blouse, £85, Kitri Studio

As for Lisa's jeans, the TV star revealed that her gorgeous trousers were from luxury label Paige. With a wide selection of designer denim pieces on offer, we reckon Lisa's particular pair are these Manhattan Boot cuts, priced at £150.99.

Blue Wide Leg Jeans, £150.99, Paige

Obsessed with her shoes? Lisa's white strappy heels are from the hugely popular Nasty Gal website. While her statement stilettos are no longer in stock, the brand nonetheless has other similar styles available - these £15 Louis heels should do the trick!

Silver Strappy Heels, £15, Nasty Gal

