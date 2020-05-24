Camilla Sacre-Dallerup reveals she is giving away her exquisite wedding dress for worthy cause It was the dress of her dreams

Ahead of her tenth wedding anniversary, former Strictly Come Dancing star Camilla Sacre-Dallerup has given an exclusive interview to HELLO! magazine in which she reveals her wish to give away her exquisite designer dress to a deserving bride-to-be. "It was the dress of my dreams, and I would like to donate it to someone who might have need of it, because it is an amazing dress, it is stunning. If it can give happiness to someone else as it did to me, then I will be delighted," says Camilla of the tulle Suzanne Neville gown with ruffles and hand-embroidered crystal and pearl bead embellishments.

The magazine out on Monday includes details of how Camilla would love to hear from a bride-to-be, perhaps a frontline worker, or from anyone who knows of someone deserving. "I would love to gift it to someone. I would love it to make someone else's day special as it did for me."

Camilla married former Hollyoaks actor Kevin Sacre in Ibiza on 28 July 2010 and reveals, "We always said we would go back for our tenth anniversary but that is not going to happen now. We loved everything about the day and I am just so glad I married my best friend. Kevin is an amazing team-mate."

The couple live in Los Angeles after relocating from the UK six years ago, and it's where Camilla is now a life coach and hypnotherapist and teaches meditation. She would be overseas herself right now, in New Zealand filming Dancing with the Stars, on which she is head judge, but this year's series has been cancelled. Back in the UK, there are rumours that Strictly – she won in 2008 with actor Tom Chambers – may go ahead without a live audience. "It is hard to imagine, as it's part of the magic. But these are strange times."

Her latest book It's Not You, It's Me (Watkins Publishing, £9.99) is available from amazon.co.uk. For more information, visit zenme.tv.

