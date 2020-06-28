Strictly's Brendan Cole shares rare wedding picture to mark 10th wedding anniversary with wife Zoe The couple celebrated their special day in Mallorca, where they have been self-isolating

Love was in the air for former Strictly star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs as they celebrated a very special milestone this weekend – their tenth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, proud husband Brendan paid tribute to his wife by sharing a gorgeous picture of her on their wedding day.

MORE: Relive Strictly star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe's stunning wedding on 10th anniversary

Brendan shared a gorgeous picture of his bride

"Happy wedding anniversary to this incredible woman! 10 years baby. What a day it was, what a happy life we have and what a beautiful family we have created. Love you @thezoec #wedding #10yearanniversary #marriage," the 44-year-old wrote alongside a black and white picture of Zoe walking on her own whilst wearing her gorgeous wedding dress and holding her bouquet.

Zoe also marked the special day by sharing a current picture of her and her husband. "Thanks for a lovely few days and an incredible 10 years my darling @brendancoleinsta. Who woulda thunk it hey?!" she wrote alongside it.

MORE: Inside Brendan Cole's beautiful Mallorca holiday home with wife Zoe

She added: "Seems like yesterday that we said "I do" but look how far we've come. Two incredible bubbas and lots of adventures later. Here's to seeing what the next 10 have in store. There's no one else I'd want to share this crazy life with. Thanks for being my best friend and my biggest fan. Love you millions baby. #10yearanniversary #couplegoals #loveofmylife #babydaddy #bestfriend."

The couple celebrated their special day in Mallorca, where they have been living since before lockdown

Friends and fans of the couple were quick to send their congratulations with his former Strictly partner Jo Wood writing: "Yay happy anniversary omg 10 years !!!!!"

"Beautiful. Power pairing!!! wrote Judy Murray, whilst a fan added: "Beautiful - such a joyous day - happy Anniversary to you both - much love."

Brenda and Zoe exchanged vows on 26 June 2010 in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine.

The couple's wedding took place at St Nicholas's parish church, a 13th-century building in Nether Winchendon, Buckinghamshire. The former Strictly pro was joined by fellow stars from the show, including Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.