Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor return to wedding venue with daughter Sienna on 2nd anniversary The couple married at Whithurst Park in West Sussex

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor enjoyed a very special day out with their daughter Sienna on Tuesday, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on 23 June 2018 in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and decided to return to their wedding venue with their newest family member in tow.

RELATED: Look back at Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's wedding

The new parents shared a kiss while standing on the steps outside Whithurst Park, West Sussex, where they hosted their beautiful outdoor ceremony, with baby Sienna sleeping in Millie's arms. Another photo shared by Millie showed them standing in the exact same spot two years earlier, with the venue transformed by their elaborate floral and balloon archway.

Millie and Hugo married at Whithurst Park on 23 June 2018

"Standing on the steps where we said 'I do' feels even more special now we have you," Millie captioned the sweet post.

Hugo also celebrated their anniversary by posting a new photo from their big day on social media, adding the caption: "True romance. Happy second wedding anniversary my darling. Love you always."

MORE: Millie Mackintosh shares emotional birth experience with baby Sienna

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh opens up about life with baby Sienna

Millie and Hugo shared their big day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and at the time Millie said: "The whole day has felt like an out of body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life. It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand." Hugo added: "I've never been happier."

Two years on and the couple are still blissfully in love, and welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Grace in May 2020. Speaking of the new stage in their life, Millie told us: "We've been on cloud nine, it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.