Princess Beatrice's stunning wedding band revealed after shock royal wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in secret at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday, almost two months after their nuptials were originally due to take place. And while we are yet to see a picture of her wedding dress or learn further details about their nuptials, one thing we do know is that the bride will likely wear a wedding band made of pure Welsh gold.

The use of gold from Wales is a 100-year-old tradition for the royal family, with their official website noting that they have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923.

The gold in question is particularly rare and originates from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales, which is no longer in operation. Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their weddings bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on 26 April, 1923.

According to the jewellers Clogau, the Queen's own wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine. Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also used the same gold in their bands.

The most recent use of Welsh gold in royal wedding bands was for the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 29th April, 2011, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

But Beatrice's gold band isn't the only beautiful addition to her wedding outfit that we can expect to catch a glimpse of on the big day. The occasion will also mark the first time ever that we will see the Princess wearing a tiara. Royal fans will no doubt be thrilled by the news, and we can't wait to see what type of tiara Beatrice opts for on her big day.

Princess Eugenie has also spoken in the past of the fact that she had never worn a tiara until her wedding day. The royal borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother the Queen for the ceremony, pairing the stunning headpiece with a beautiful gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

