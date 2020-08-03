Camilla Parker-Bowles got engaged to Prince Charles when he proposed in 2005. He did so with one of the most jaw-dropping engagement rings we have ever seen, and it's likely worth more than the one Prince Harry popped the question with to Meghan Markle, and Prince William the same with Kate Middleton.

Camilla previously showed off her engagement ring

It's an art deco style ring featuring a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side, and once belonged to the Queen Mother, Prince Charles' grandmother. According to Kathryn Money, VP of strategy and merchandising for Brilliant Earth, it would have cost roughly £78,000, although the heirloom's extensive family heritage goes so far back that it is probably even more valuable than recent royal engagement rings.

Meghan Markle's ring features diamonds formerly owned by Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex's ring is believed to have cost an estimated £90,000. It was designed especially by Prince Harry, and is a trilogy ring featuring a large central diamond, flanked by two smaller jewels on either side, and set on a gold band. Like Camilla's ring, it is steeped in history with two diamonds from Harry's late mother Princess Diana's personal collection, though they're not quite as old as the Duchess of Cornwall's.

Harry clearly put a lot of thought into designing the ring, as he also added a central diamond from Botswana, where the couple holidayed together, but in June 2019 it emerged that Meghan had made changes to her ring by replacing the band with a delicate diamond-studded band. It was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen.

Kate Middleton owns a sapphire blue engagement ring

Prince William, meanwhile, proposed to the Duchess of Cambridge with a sapphire and diamond ring that also once belonged to Princess Diana. Kathryn said, "The stunning design is reminiscent of a brooch Prince Albert had custom made for Queen Victoria before their wedding in 1840," but again, the gems aren't quite as valuable as Camilla's.

