Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell The Hollywood couple have been going out for 37 years and share son Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and are often pictured looking loved-up on the red carpet. Yet something they are always asked is why they haven't got married. The Overboard actress explained the reason for this during an interview on Loose Women in 2015 – and it sounds like they have a great attitude towards their relationship. Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell began dating on Valentine's Day in 1983

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. They share son Wyatt Russell, 34, and both have children from previous relationships.

Goldie is mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

The Hollywood couple have been isolating in LA during the lockdown

The celebrity couple are also doting grandparents to six grandchildren, who keep them on their toes. Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

During lockdown, Kurt and Goldie have been isolating at their home in LA, and have been making the most of their downtime. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, they have also been enjoying spending time with their family.

Last week, Goldie shared a fun video on Instagram of herself, Kurt and Boston dancing in the kitchen while washing the dishes.

Meanwhile, to mark Independence Day, Goldie and Kurt went on a road trip out of the city, and the First Wives Club star shared a sweet picture of them relaxing by a creek.

"Nature enlivens the heart. Kurt and I took to the road. Look what we found: nature’s perfection! We are all as perfect as we desire. Wishing you all a Happy 4th of July. My love abound," she captioned the image.

