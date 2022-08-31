Goldie Hawn spends time at her home away from home before waving off grandson to college The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her family

Goldie Hawn is a doting mom and loving grandmother and loves nothing more than being with her family.

The Hollywood star is facing a big change in the very near future, as her oldest grandchild, Ryder, is moving from Los Angeles to New York City to study.

Ryder has grown up living just a few blocks away from Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell, and even lives in his mom Kate Hudson's former childhood home.

Just before the big move, Goldie was spotted as per Deux Moi in Aspen, enjoying a meal at Meat & Cheese.

The mother-of-three has a second property in the mountains, and was no doubt enjoying some quality time over there with her loved ones.

Goldie loves Aspen so much, that she isolated there during the pandemic.

Goldie Hawn was spotted spending time in Aspen this week

Chatting about the experience at the time, Goldie told InStyle: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her family

The doting mom added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

