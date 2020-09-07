Why Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara will not go on display at Windsor Castle The Queen's granddaughter borrowed Her Majesty's Norman Hartnell gown

Royal fans can look forward to seeing Princess Beatrice's wedding dress go on public display at Windsor Castle from 24 September 2020, but sadly one piece of her bridal outfit won't be included.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in surprise Windsor ceremony

The Princess wore a tiara loaned to her by her grandmother, the Queen – Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day in 1947. However, the jewels will not form part of the exhibition.

A Royal Collection Trust spokeswoman told PA: "It has not been possible on this occasion to display the tiara worn by Her Royal Highness on her wedding day."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July

The dazzling headpiece consists of 47 diamond bars, using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria for her wedding in 1893. The tiara was passed down to the future Queen Mother in 1936, who loaned the jewels to Princess Elizabeth as the "something borrowed" element of her wedding outfit in 1947.

The Queen would then go on to loan the sparkling keepsake to her own daughter Princess Anne for her wedding to Mark Phillips in November 1973, and more recently to Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July.

Princess Elizabeth wearing the tiara on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress also originally belonged to the monarch. The Queen wore the original Norman Hartnell gown, made of ivory peau de soie taffeta, on several occasions in the 1960s, including a state visit to Rome.

Sir Norman Hartnell’s original design was altered for Princess Beatrice under the direction of Angela Kelly, personal advisor, dresser and curator to the Queen, and the British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

Princess Anne wearing the tiara on her wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973

The Royal Collection Trust says: "The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle. Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design."

In another nod to sustainability, the alterations made to the dress are also reversible.

Royal fans will also be able to see Princess Beatrice's sparkly Valentino wedding shoes on display (first worn at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials in 2011), and a replica of her bridal bouquet, made from artificial flowers, designed by Patrice Van Helden.

The special display of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020. Tickets for Windsor Castle must be pre-booked in advance, visit www.rct.uk or call +44 (0)303 123 7304.

