6 royal-inspired wedding rings just like Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton's

Princess Beatrice's royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi broke tradition in more ways than one, with her choice of wedding ring among the factors that set her big day apart from others. The newlywed wears a stunning platinum and diamond wedding ring designed by Shaun Leane – the jeweller who also designed her engagement ring – which fuses Victorian and Art Deco aesthetics.

The design signifies a break with tradition as most royal brides over the last century have chosen to have gold wedding bands. According to the jewellers Clogau, the Queen's own wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine. Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also used the same gold in their bands.

The most recent use of Welsh gold in royal wedding bands was for the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 29th April 2011, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

Princess Beatrice's wedding and engagement rings were designed by Shaun Leane

Whether you're after a traditional gold ring like Kate and Meghan or a modern platinum ring like Princess Beatrice, we’ve rounded up some of the best royal-inspired wedding rings to get the look…

If you're inspired by Princess Beatrice, there are several similar style wedding rings available to buy, including this platinum diamond shaped wedding ring, which features channel set brilliant and emerald cut diamonds, and has a soft curve so it will fit your engagement ring perfectly.

Platinum diamond shaped wedding ring, £995, Beaverbrooks

Designed by Neil Lane, the jeweller behind engagement rings worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Blunt and more, this beautiful white gold diamond shaped band is currently in the sale, and looks way more expensive than its £595 price tag.

Neil Lane 14ct white gold diamond shaped band, £595, Ernest Jones

This diamond-encrusted platinum band has a curved shape and sleek fit just like Princess Beatrice's, and would look stunning next to a diamond engagement ring.

Platinum ¼ carat diamond shaped band, £899, H Samuel

Like Beatrice, Zara Tindall also opted for a platinum ring rather than gold. The mum-of-two has a plain slim platinum band that complements the diamond engagement ring her husband Mike Tindall designed for her. Get the look with this 2mm traditional platinum wedding ring from Goldsmiths.

2mm traditional court platinum wedding ring, £625, Goldsmiths

If you're looking for a traditional Welsh gold wedding ring, where better to look than the royal jewellers, Clogau? This 3mm Clogau 1854 wedding ring is a timeless and elegant piece that features the word 'Cariad' inscribed on the inside, meaning beloved, sweetheart or darling.

Clogau 1854 18ct gold wedding ring, £880, Clogau

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune to get a wedding ring you'll treasure forever, this yellow gold band is similar to those worn by the royals but costs a budget-friendly £299.

18ct yellow gold 2mm court ring, £299, Ernest Jones

