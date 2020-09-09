Disney's wedding dress line is finally launching in the UK for your fairytale wedding Unleash your inner Disney Princess on your wedding day

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic may mean that your wedding may not look like the big day you have always dreamed of, but you can still get your Happily Ever After in style thanks to the news that Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is finally launching its wedding dress collection in the UK.

The collaboration with Allure Bridals was designed to "capture the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters", and has been available in the US and Canada since June.

Disney's wedding dress collection is launching in the UK

Now, thanks to the success of the beautiful gowns, they will soon be coming to stores across the UK and Ireland, in sizes 0 to 30, with prices ranging from £1,200 to £2,500 and €1,500 to €3,000.

There are 16 gowns in the collection, featuring silhouettes and fabrications inspired by your favourite Disney characters – from Aurora and Jasmine through to Rapunzel and Snow White.

The Ariel gown is inspired by The Little Mermaid

The Ariel gown, inspired by The Little Mermaid, features a gorgeous mermaid silhouette with soft tulle and organza, and pearlised beads draped across the back.

Meanwhile, the slim-fitting Pocahontas gown is layered in all-over cotton lace, with a sweetheart neckline and detailed spaghetti straps.

Pocahontas was the inspiration behind one of the wedding dresses

Another beautiful choice is the Snow White gown, which features a fitted bodice with floral lace and a floaty ballgown skirt, and wouldn’t look out of place at a royal wedding.

"So many brides grow up admiring their favourite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films," said Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum in a statement.

Snow White is another of the Disney Princesses featured in the collection

"Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides. With the success of this 2020 collection in the United States, we are thrilled to expand this collection overseas."

