Look back at Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper on 15th anniversary The Good Morning Britain star was due to renew her wedding vows for the milestone anniversary

Kate Garraway admitted it was "tough" marking her 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday without being able to see her husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March.

The Good Morning Britain star and her husband had originally planned to renew their wedding vows in honour of the milestone anniversary, however, Kate told her co-stars Susanna Reid and Adil Ray that there still hasn't been "a huge amount of change" in his condition.

The 53-year-old met Derek, a former political advisor, in autumn 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV.

They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, with a surprising guest at the nuptials – Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

Kate told The Times in November: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him.

"Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly."

Kate forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't shared many details about her big day, but did share a glimpse of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos on Facebook and Instagram in honour of her anniversary.

However, in 2018 Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" she wrote.

Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

