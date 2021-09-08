Kate Garraway makes emotional plea ahead of special milestone with husband Derek The GMB star will celebrate her 16th wedding anniversary this week

It's a big week for Kate Garraway as the Good Morning Britain star is set to celebrate her 16th wedding anniversary with husband Derek Draper on Friday.

But ahead of the milestone, the presenter's emotional documentary, Finding Derek, is up for an award at the National Television Awards on Thursday.

MORE: Kate Garraway is all smiles ahead of 'bittersweet' wedding anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's heartbreaking update on husband Derek

Asking fans to vote, Kate wrote on Instagram: "I am so honoured that Finding Derek is among some incredible and extraordinary documentaries nominated for a National Television Award this Thursday.

MORE: Kate Garraway returns to radio work after sharing heartbreaking update on husband's health

MORE: Kate Garraway remains hopeful husband Derek Draper can attend the NTAs after nomination

"It has been wonderful to be given the chance to give a voice to Derek and all those who can't share the devastation Covid has inflicted on them."

She added: "If you still wish to cast your vote then please find the voting link in my bio xxxx Good luck to @romankemp @katieprice @marcusrashford @rob7lindsey xxx."

Finding Derek follows Kate's family's journey as her husband battled coronavirus. "I didn't know until I read the papers this morning. It's wonderful for the production company and for Derek," shared Kate last month after the nominations were released.

Kate's Finding Derek is up for an NTA

"I was just looking and the ceremony - is it the 9th September? I was just thinking, wouldn't it be wonderful if Derek was well enough to come. Wouldn't it be wonderful?"

On the logistics of taking Derek, the 54-year-old - who shares children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, with her partner - explained: "I was trying to look at the dates and work out the logistics of how that might work.

"There are some brilliant people in the category, there's some brilliant documentaries, I don't think for the moment we'll win. But it would be lovely for him to be there."

In March 2020, 54-year-old Derek was admitted to hospital after he contracted coronavirus. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. After 12 months in hospital, Derek has returned home and is receiving round-the-clock care.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.