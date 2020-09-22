Katie Holmes' fans convinced she's wearing a wedding dress in photo The Dawson's Creek star is in a new relationship

Katie Holmes has just gone public with her new romance with chef Emilio Vitolo and a glance back at her Instagram shows she may have already been looking at wedding dresses!

The Hollywood star - who had been been keeping a low profile until recently - delighted fans by stepping out with her new, younger beau in New York, but could she have had wedding bells on her mind back in July?

A stunning post on her social media page shows the mother-of-one modelling a beautiful white dress for Tove Studio, which had all the elements of a bridal gown.

The actress' followers were quick to make the comparison in the comments section of the post, with one writing: "It looks like a wedding dress," while another wrote: "Wedding dress?" A third added: "This looks like a vintage wedding dress, beautiful."

The beautiful photo also reminded fans of the setting in Dawson's Creek, with one writing: "This gives me major Dawson's Creek vibes," while another commented: "Reminds me of Dawson's Creek."

Over the past few months, Katie has been isolating with teenage daughter Suri Cruise, 14, in New York.

Katie Holmes looked stunning in a bridal-inspired dress

The star also spent some time in Ohio, where she grew up, back in May.

The actress had shared a photo of her surroundings on Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on her location.

One wrote: "You must be home in Ohio!" while another added: "I thought the same." A third wrote: "Is this possibly Ohio?"

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and earlier in the month, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

The Dawson's Creek star has been isolating with daughter Suri in New York

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

Suri celebrated her 14th birthday during lockdown

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March.

Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

