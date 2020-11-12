Will Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew remarry?

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, after ten years of marriage. Nonetheless, the couple are now very good friends and have even dubbed themselves "the happiest divorced couple in the world".

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of York get on so well that they now live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor together. But will they remarry?

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Sarah addressed the question: "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew married in 1986

She continued: "July 23, 1986 was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the wedding. We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other's position and thoughts and we listen to each other. Our children listen to us, too. And we sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives."

The Duke and Duchess of York are parents to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Back in 2010, Prince Andrew also spoke out about the possibility of remarrying the Duchess in an interview with the Daily Mail and said, "No. We are both in a better place. It's because we are in a better place which is probably why we are able to remain such close friends."

He added: "We have two great kids. We do things together as a family."

