Meet Beverley Callard's husband Jon McEwan – the man behind the famous nickname The I'm A Celebrity star stood Jon up on their first date!

Beverley Callard has clearly been missing her husband Jon McEwan while filming I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

RELATED: I'm a Celebrity star Beverley Callard's husband Jon reveals reaction to risqué nickname

The Coronation Street star has been singing her husband's praises to her fellow campmates, and even went so far as to describe him as a 'megashag' – a nickname Jon quickly embraced!

The drummer and recording studio owner has been married to Beverley for ten years and is her fourth husband. Read on for everything you need to know about Jon McEwan...

Who is Beverley Callard's husband Jon McEwan and how did they meet?

Beverley has been married four times, starting with Paul Atkinson in 1974, who is the father to her daughter Rebecca. After they divorced, she went on to marry David Sowden in 1980 and Steve Callard in 1989, whom she shares her son Joshua with. She tied the knot to her current husband Jon in 2010.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beverley Callard's husband Jon McEwan speaks out about surprise vow renewal

The 63-year-old previously admitted she met Jon on a blind date – and even stood him up on the first occasion!

READ: I'm A Celebrity food secrets: Beverley Callard, Mo Farah and more camp diets revealed

While taking a break from Coronation Street, the TV star was supposedly working as a fitness instructor in Spain when her pupils organised her date with Jon.

Beverley and Jon have been married since 2010

On her initial impression (when she finally met him!) she told The Mirror: "When I saw Jon with his shaved head and gold tooth I wasn’t impressed but within minutes we were chatting away. We went on to sit together at dinner and we got on like a house on fire."

When did Beverley Callard and Jon McEwan get engaged and married?

Jon popped the question in Spain in May 2010, and it was only five months later that they got married at Hazlewood Castle Hotel, West Yorkshire.

Beverley, who is known for playing Liz McDonald, looked stunning in a strapless ivory wedding dress and matching lace veil.

To mark the occasion, the couple even got tattoos of their wedding date – how sweet!

The couple plan to renew their wedding vows in 2021

While their wedding saw Beverley have 22 bridesmaids, Jon recently revealed on Loose Women that he is planning a more intimate ceremony to renew their vows once she leaves the castle.

MORE: Coronation Street star Beverley Callard's touching tribute to husband Jon McEwan

Stating that Beverley has ‘no idea’, he said: "I’ve never really understood why people renew their wedding vows, but I kind of do now. We’ve been through so much together, we should just reaffirm our love."

What has Beverley Callard said about her husband Jon McEwan?

Beverley has been very complimentary of Jon since she started I'm A Celeb, telling her campmates: "He dances for me in the kitchen every morning and makes me laugh my socks off. He's gorgeous!"

The Coronation Street actress has been singing his praises to her campmates

Previously recalling Jon's health scare back in 2016, she told The Sun: "Jon’s my rock. I see him as indestructible so when I was told he had collapsed, I just went numb. He is never ill. What happened came completely out of the blue.

"I was on my way to A&E with my stepson Jonathan and I was begging, please God no, this cannot be. I was incredibly frightened because I didn’t know what I’d do if something happened to him. He’s my soulmate and my best friend. He’s completely and utterly the love of my life."

GALLERY: I'm A Celeb stars' wedding photos: Vernon Kay, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, more