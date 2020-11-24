I'm A Celebrity food secrets: Beverley Callard, Mo Farah and more camp diets revealed See what's on the menu...

Food is a huge part of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, whether the celebrity campmates are taking part in a gruesome eating challenge to win stars for the camp or a Castle Coin challenge in the hopes of bringing back treats from Kiosk Cledwyn.

But what really happens behind the scenes? How much food does Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher and the other stars actually eat and what's on the menu for vegan Beverley Callard? Here's what we know…

How much food do the celebrities eat every day?

The campmates get the chance to win extra treats with their Castle Coin challenges

The cameras often show the celebrities eating tiny portions of rice and beans from their metal bowls, but many viewers are left wondering if they have any extra food snuck into the camp after the cameras stop rolling. The simple answer is no, they really are as hungry as they claim to be!

It is thought they receive about 700 calories per day, with the chance to win extra food and snacks in the daily trials and Castle Coin challenges.

However, medics are on hand to ensure the food rations don't impact their health. In 2019, Medic Bob told The Mirror: "I mean there's been a couple, I can't mention it medically, but there's been a couple that have had a few dizzy spells and we've given them some electrolyte drinks and some glucose."

He continued: "If you could see how much rice and beans they get per person, per day, I think you'd be quite shocked."

What time do the celebrity campmates eat dinner?

People across the nation tune in to watch the show at around 9pm and it tends to end with Ant and Dec announcing which star will be doing the next trial, where they'll win stars for their evening meal.

But if they don't do the trial until after 10pm, it begs the question: what time is delivered to them?

Producers suggested the celebrities don't eat dinner until very late

According to executive producer Tom Gould, Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire and all of their fellow stars may have a very unusual eating schedule.

"The trials are going to happen after the live show at night so the day has been flipped. The trials happen at the end of the day and whatever food they have won will be brought pretty swiftly in to camp," he told the Mirror.

So with only two campmates allowed to prepare and cook the meal, it could be a very late dinner!

What food does Beverley Callard eat?

The Coronation Street actress is following a vegan diet

Beverley Callard recently took part in the eating challenge, Frights of the Round Table, but her dishes were noticeably different from Jordan North and Vernon Kay. Instead of sheep brain and fish eyes, the Coronation Street star ate fermented tofu and vomit fruit – both of which follow her vegan diet.

At the time, she told Ant and Dec she had only recently changed her diet to a plant-based one.

But with the stars earning the camp meats such as squirrel and eel, what does she eat in camp? It's not known exactly how the producers are catering for Beverley, but they are likely substituting foods for plant-based alternatives.

Mo Farah is being given halal meals

For example, when her co-stars were seen eating Scotch eggs, which consist of hard-boiled egg, pork sausage meat and bread crumbs, Bev was given a vegan version, according to Dec.

He told confused Twitter fans: "She got a vegan one tbf. D'"

What food does Mo Farah eat?

Mo also has slightly different food requirements from his fellow stars, as he is being given halal meals due to his religious beliefs. It is believed that the same adjustments were made for Amir Khan's appearance on the show in 2017.

