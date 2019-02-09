Coronation Street star Beverley Callard's touching tribute to husband Jon McEwan The actress got inked in 2016

She is known by fans as Liz McDonald on ITV soap Coronation Street, but on Saturday evening Beverley Callard delighted viewers with her appearance on Through the Keyhole. Beverley, 61, sat on the celebrity panel alongside host Keith Lemon while her husband Jon McEwan no doubt cheered her on.

Back in 2016, the actress paid the ultimate tribute to her husband of nine years by proudly unveiling her first ever tattoo. Beverley, who was 59 at the time, showed off her inking on Twitter alongside the caption: "Got inked!! Xx." The tattoo featured tragedy and comedy masks placed over music notes and a score sheet, alongside a large red heart which bears the couple's first names. Nestled in between was the date '30-10-10', the pair's wedding anniversary.

The inking is a tribute to her husband Jon McEwan

It was a difficult year for Beverley, who spoke about her battle with depression in 2016. Speaking on This Morning, the soap star candidly discussed her struggle with her mental illness, which forced her to take a six-week break from Coronation Street. Beverley revealed that she "crashed" after the medication she had been taking for over a decade was discontinued.

"A couple of weeks later, I was still without it (medication), and I thought, 'I'm fine actually'. Nine weeks later, I completely crashed," Beverley, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2006, explained. "I had to be written out of work. After six weeks, I was beginning to lose confidence and getting very shaky. It became more difficult to make the effort to go out in public."

The couple have been married since 2000

It wasn't the first time the star has opened up about her mental health. In 2014, she told Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she had come close to taking her own life "maybe half a dozen times".

She said: "It wasn't a cry for help at all. I'd known for quite a while that I wasn't myself, but I didn't really know what to do about it. I was going to work and I was still filming and I didn't really talk to anyone about it and on that day they took me into The Priory in the early hours of the next morning."

