Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans with 'wedding ring' photo Victoria and David Beckham's son got engaged in July

Brooklyn Beckham got engaged to Nicola Peltz back in July and the loved-up pair have shared many sweet snaps together ever since. Brooklyn's latest Instagram post, hugging fiancée Nicola has caused a stir as fans question whether he is wearing a wedding ring.

On Brooklyn's left hand, we can clearly see a thick gold band with a small emblem.

Fans were quick to comment with one questioning: "Wait a minute wedding ring?" and another asking: "Did they get married?"

It is not the first time Brooklyn has fuelled wedding rumours. Earlier in the year, when Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", Brooklyn was quick to comment "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment has received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

The couple got engaged in July 2020

Brooklyn and Nicola’s engagement was originally announced on Instagram in July with a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

The sweethearts have now moved in together

The couple's wedding plans have been kept very secret, although it has been reported that Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham will assist in making Nicola's wedding gown.

Many celebrities have opted for low-key weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic and are planning bigger celebrations next year.

