Victoria Beckham's special role in Brooklyn's wedding revealed

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn announced his engagement to now-fiancée Nicola Peltz in July 2020, and Victoria is set to play a big part in the big day: dress designer.

According to reports, Victoria will take on the responsibility of creating a couture gown for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, after her eponymous fashion label Studio VB launched a bridal range 18 months ago.

It is believed that Nicola intended on calling upon Lebanese couturier Elie Saab to design her wedding dress, but that she has since had a change of heart in favour of "keeping it in the family".

Victoria previously designed Eva Longoria's wedding dress for her nuptials in 2016, while Meghan Markle has also been seen wearing designs from Victoria's brand, so Nicola is certainly in good hands.

Details on exactly how her dress will look are yet to have been confirmed.

Brooklyn announced the news of their engagement after proposing to Nicola, with a photo of the couple in the grounds of the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate.

Shortly after, he also gave a close-up of the ring with which he popped the question – complete with a 4.5-5 carat diamond retailing at approximately £120,000.

Brooklyn gave a close-up view of Nicola's ring

Brooklyn also posted a series of photos of the exact moment that Nicola said yes. "Can't imagine a life without you baby," he captioned the carousel. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time. I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

Nicola commented, "I'm so in love with you my heart's going to explode."

They are said to have hopes for two ceremonies: one in the US, where Nicola is from, and another in the UK, at the Beckham family's home in the Cotswolds.

