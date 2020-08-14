Victoria Beckham fuels rumours son Brooklyn has secretly married fiancée Nicola Peltz Could Brooklyn and Nicola already have tied the knot?!

Victoria Beckham has reignited speculation that her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has already married his fiancée Nicola Peltz in her latest Instagram post. The fashion designer shared a photo of Brooklyn and his younger brother Cruz on their recent holiday in Greece, captioned: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham."

In the photo, Brooklyn looks relaxed in a white T-shirt and backwards baseball cap, but fans were distracted by the gold ring – which looks just like a wedding band – that he is wearing on his left hand.

"Is Brooklyn married already???" one asked. "Oooh that's a wedding ring!" another commented, while a third asked: "Wedding ring??"

The photo marks the second time in less than a week that Brooklyn and Nicola have sparked rumours that they have secretly married. Nicola previously shared another photo of Brooklyn wearing the same gold band, but they have yet to reveal whether it is a wedding ring or if he's simply decided to wear an engagement ring of his own.

Victoria Beckham has sparked speculation that Brooklyn is secretly married

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July after less than a year of dating, with the 21-year-old writing on Instagram: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

The couple have both since shared photos of the exact moment Brooklyn got down on one knee, and the romantic proposal appears to have taken place in front of Nicola's family while they isolated together at her home in New York.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July

Brooklyn's mum Victoria definitely seems to approve of the news, and wrote that she "could not be happier" when his engagement was announced. However, she has since been called out by fans for appearing to Photoshop an image of the couple on their recent holiday.

