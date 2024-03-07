Eva Mendes shows off her tattoo honoring Ryan Gosling ahead of Oscars race

We know who Eva Mendes will be voting for come Oscar season, as the 96th Academy Awards nears and her longtime partner faces off in a very competitive category.

Ryan Gosling is nominated this year in the Best Supporting Actor bill against Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction, Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things, Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon, and (projected winner) Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer.

The star of Barbie, who made the patriarchy quake and quiver with laughter all summer long as Ken, is one of the fan favorites heading into the race, and no one has been more supportive than his loving partner Eva.

The actress, who recently turned 50, took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself outstretching her arm on a pair of Larroude maroon velvet shoes with Chanel earrings.

She subtly also showed off her ever-present love for the Canadian-American actor, 43, with her wrist tattoo, which reads "de Gosling."

Eva debuted the tattoo back in late 2022, with many seeing it as a subtle confirmation of the fact that they had secretly tied the knot after a decade together.

© Instagram Eva shared a photo of her shoes and "de Gosling" tattoo on Instagram

In Hispanic cultures, using the word "de" or "of" signifies unifying one's name with the husband's, which could very well read as "de Gosling" meaning "Mrs. Gosling."

While neither have ever explicitly confirmed whether they're married, preferring to keep much of their private life out of the spotlight, they will often refer to each other as "husband" and "wife," whether jokingly or out of habit.

After meeting on the set of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines, the actors began a romantic relationship, and became the parents of daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven.

© Shutterstock Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011

Ryan did recently term Eva as his "wife" in a recent interview with E! News at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he also paid tribute to his "dream" family when he was presented with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

His conversation began with the confession, though, that neither of his daughters had seen the blockbuster Greta Gerwig movie that made their father a pivotal figure in the 2023-24 awards season. "I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," he told the outlet. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy."

© Shutterstock The pair first met when they co-starred in "The Place Beyond The Pines"

Although he did reiterate that they were pretty familiar with the film and Greta and Margot Robbie's vision, having visited him on set and provided inspiration for his character. "They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

Ryan continued to big up their love for the Mattel doll, adding: "I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?' And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle.

© Instagram The actress debuted her "de Gosling" tattoo in late 2022

"And my wife and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too," saying that taking on the film was a "way to sort of make something both for and with them."

