Giovanna Fletcher reveals plans to renew wedding vows to Tom - EXCLUSIVE

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about her plans to renew her wedding vows with her McFly star husband Tom in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Revealing she and Tom, who are parents to Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max, want to revisit not one but both of their idyllic honeymoon destinations to mark ten years of marriage next year, the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner told the magazine: "We'd like to do a trip to Jade Mountain in St Lucia just for us and go to Disney World in Florida, which was our second honeymoon destination, with the whole family. Having young kids is relentless and intense so it'd be nice to have something that's focused on us."

Giovanna also opened up about how life has changed since she made TV history when she was crowned the first ever queen of the castle in December.

"It was such a freeing experience, not being as accessible as I usually am in normal life. I've realised not everything is on my shoulders; that if other people don't care about certain things, then I shouldn’t either," said Giovanna, who is still in touch with her famous castlemates.

"We're constantly on our WhatsApp group, sending each other videos and checking how everyone is. Shane [Richie] sent us all a copy of his album and Mo [Sir Mo Farah] is sending us videos of him training in Ethiopia. We can't wait to get together again when we're allowed to."

As is often the case with the show's winners, Giovanna has been inundated with offers since returning from Gwrych Castle in Wales, which are likely to see her earnings skyrocket in the coming years. "There's a lot of exciting things in the pipeline; I've had lots of meetings and I'm thinking about what I want to do creatively," she said, adding: "First though, I've got all my normal projects to take care of – life was already really busy before the castle."

Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Castle last year

Revealing how she will be spending her birthday this Friday, mum of three Giovanna added: "Tom will probably cook me pancakes for breakfast, there'll be some home schooling and a nice walk, then I'll get dressed up for a Zoom call with all my mates."

