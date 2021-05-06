Jenna Bush Hager's sapphire engagement ring has a sentimental secret The daughter of George W. Bush married in 2008

Jenna Bush tied the knot with Henry Hager back in 2008 to become Jenna Bush Hager, and the bride has the most amazing sapphire engagement ring with a sentimental backstory.

Her eye-catching ring features two huge sapphire gems and a dazzling diamond, all of which are set on a platinum band.

The Natural Sapphire Company reports that her stunning sapphires are actually accompanied by Henry's great grandmother's diamond. A sweet touch from the groom which ties the two families together.

The website also analyses the ring's gorgeous design: "The setting is very reminiscent of the 1920’s and has round brilliant cut diamonds pave set on the shank."

The proposal location was just as spectacular as the ring itself, as Henry asked for Jenna's hand in marriage during a hike on Cadillac Mountain in Maine’s Acadia National Park.

Jenna Bush Hager's engagement ring has a precious diamond

Henry popped the question in 2007, but it came to light in a Today show episode, that Jenna had in fact asked the question first, a few years prior. At the time Henry said it was too soon and turned down her proposal, but of course, the rest is history as the pair went on to marry.

Jenna and Henry had outdoor vows

Jenna Bush is the daughter of the former president, George W. Bush, and the couple exchanged vows on her father's ranch in Texas. The Prairie Chapel Ranch grounds provided the perfect backdrop for their breathtaking ceremony.

Speaking to Vogue, Jenna explained the decision behind her al fresco nuptials. "It means a lot to Henry and me to be outdoors. We wanted something organic and low key," she revealed.

The couple got married at George W. Bush's ranch

And her sunset wedding photographs show just how magical the setting was – dreamy!

Jenna didn't let the laid-back location stop her from going glam with her bridal look as she chose a show-stopping lace gown. The sleeveless design featured a V-neck and a figure-hugging skirt, and the bride kept her hair simple with a half-up half-down style finished with flowers.

