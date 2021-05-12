Why May is doubly heartbreaking for Peter and Autumn Phillip The Queen's grandson Peter separated from his wife in 2019

Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn announced that they had separated in 2019 and the former couple, who share two children, had a preliminary divorce hearing this week.

DISCOVER: Peter Phillips on the Queen and his childhood with William and Harry

Of course, for any separating couple, a divorce will be a difficult time, but for Peter and Autumn, who married in the month of May back in 2008, the timing of proceedings is even more heart-wrenching.

They tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and so their anniversary would have been less than a week away. The royal couple got married at the same venue in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" ten years later.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter and Autumn Phillips announce split

Although the nuptials were relatively lowkey in comparison to other royal weddings, the guestlist featured many high profile royals, including the Queen, the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After 11 years of marriage, the couple sadly announced that they were separating and now court proceedings have commenced.

The couple got married in 2008 at St George's Chapel

On Tuesday 11 May, Mr Justice Peel was told that the former couple are "continuing to endeavour to settle the case" over their finances and it was decided that a further hearing will take place next month, in the event that the pair are unable to reach an agreement.

MORE: 10 royal marriages that ended in divorce

READ: Why Kate Middleton attended Autumn and Peter Phillips' wedding alone

The couple have two children together, Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine, and it has been made clear that raising them together is something that is very important to the Queen's grandson Peter and his estranged wife Autumn.

Peter and Autumn have two daughters together

When announcing their plans to divorce last year, the couple's spokesperson gave a joint statement which read: "The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

"Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children."

Autumn continues to live in Gloucestershire to co-parent Savannah and Isla.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.