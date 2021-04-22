How Autumn Phillips is adjusting to single life with fun nights out and girls' weekends away Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn have remained on good terms

It's been 19 months since the Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn quietly separated after 11 years of marriage, and just over a year since they made their split public.

And in that time, Autumn has been counting on her closest friends and girlfriends to keep her spirits up. One of those has been her "bestie", Binky Felstead's older sister Anna-Louise Felstead, who has been sharing snaps from their fun nights out together and girly weekends away.

MORE: The signs that Peter and Autumn Phillips' marriage was on the rocks

A photo posted on Anna-Louise's Instagram account from last September showed the two ladies about to embark on a trip to Scotland, toasting their adventure with a champagne breakfast at Heathrow Airport.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter and Autumn Phillips announce their split

Another was of Autumn and Anna-Louise at five-star hotel Gleneagles, making the most of room service as they sipped on wine in bed with another pal. "10pm curfews are so dull," the artist joked.

MORE: Meet Peter Phillips, who walked between Princes William and Harry at Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: 10 royal marriages that ended in divorce

Autumn and her best friend Anna-Louise celebrating the artist's birthday

In another, the pair enjoyed a night out at Sexy Fish for Anna-Louise's birthday. "Celebrating my birthday with my bestie," she captioned the selfie.

They also rang in the New Year together, again at a swanky venue in Mayfair. Anna-Louise wrote: "Seeing in the new year with the outrageous @densilkelly decorated in glittery @itsinyourdreams by the talented Natasha – here's to a fabulous 2020 gorgeous people!" Unbeknownst to royal watchers, Autumn had quietly separated from her husband by this point.

Anna-Louise shared this photo from Gleneagles, Scotland

The best friends also posed for a photo during a girls' night out to Hakkasan last year, which actually happened to be the Queen's birthplace. Her Majesty was born at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, which is now home to the fancy Chinese restaurant.

While Autumn appears to enjoy trips to London, she still lives in Gloucestershire with the two daughters she shares with her estranged husband Peter – Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine. Autumn and Peter are co-parenting their children and there was no suggestion that the mother-of-two would relocate to her native Canada after the split as Autumn has clearly built a happy life for herself and her children in the UK.

The exes also appear to be on friendly terms, with Peter even commenting on Anna-Louise's Instagram photos that feature his estranged wife. Poking fun at Autumn, he replied to a photo of the ladies washing a car, "That's the closest I have ever seen @densilkelly get to washing a car!!" alongside a string of laughing crying emojis.

The ladies enjoyed an evening at Hakkasan, which happened to be the Queen's birthplace

Part of the ex-couple's statement, which was released in 2020, read: "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children.

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.