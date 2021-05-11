Peter and Autumn Phillips are 'continuing to endeavour to settle divorce case' The couple are parents to Savannah and Isla

Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn Phillips' are trying to settle their divorce case, the High Court has heard.

The couple announced their separation in February last year, but had been living apart since late 2019.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Peel was told that the former couple are "continuing to endeavour to settle the case" over their finances.

A further hearing is due to take place next month, in the event that the pair are unable to reach an agreement.

Peter and Autumn first met at the Montreal Grand Prix back in 2003, when the glamorous Canadian worked as a management consultant.

The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and are proud parents to two daughters: Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine.

The pair wed in Windsor in 2008

When announcing their plans to divorce last year, the couple's spokesperson said in a joint statement: "The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

"Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children."

The couple pictured with their daughters, Savannah and Isla, in 2019

The Princess Royal's only son is the first of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren to divorce.

Peter, who does not carry out royal duties, was last seen publicly when he walked alongside his cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor last month.

