7 ways Princess Beatrice broke royal wedding tradition

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi secretly tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic – and their beautiful royal wedding was different for so many reasons. Here are the seven ways Beatrice parted with tradition when she tied the knot…

Princess Beatrice was the first royal to marry during the pandemic

The couple held a socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on Friday 17 July 2020, and since their private ceremony, the couple have released a few photographs to the public.

Princess Beatrice had a secret wedding

While many royal weddings come with huge crowds and large fanfares, Princess Beatrice decided to keep hers completely secret until after she had tied the knot.

Princess Beatrice's guests were banned from singing hymns

The glorious hymns are usually one of the most moving parts of a royal wedding, but Beatrice and Edoardo did not have this on their special day as no hymns were able to be sung due to the pandemic restrictions at the time of their nuptials.

The royal wedding had to be socially distanced

Princess Beatrice wore a second-hand dress

Kate Middleton donned an Alexander McQueen number and Meghan Markle opted for Givenchy, but Princess Beatrice went vintage with her gown, remodelling one of the Queen's dresses to wear on her wedding day.

That wasn't the only part of Beatrice's bridal outfit that was 'something borrowed' though, as her stunning tiara was also from Her Majesty the Queen. The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara was the exact tiara worn by the Queen on her own wedding day, and it is truly stunning!

Princess Beatrice's wedding ring isn't Welsh gold

Beatrice's gorgeous platinum wedding band was designed by British jeweller Shaun Leane, and the design signifies a break with tradition as most royal brides over the last century have chosen to have gold wedding bands. According to the jewellers Clogau, the Queen's own wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine. Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also used the same gold in their bands.

Princess Beatrice wore her hair down

It is a long-standing royal tradition that brides wear their hair up on their wedding day. We saw Kate Middleton stray from tradition back in 2011, and it seems Beatrice followed suit. We think her locks looked lovely!

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's best man was his son

When it comes to selecting a best man, many royals opt for their family members, but normally these are adults. Edoardo chose not to select an adult as his best man, instead opting to have his then-four-year-old son Wolfie in the special role!

