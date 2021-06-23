Princess Diana's wedding dress mishap that went unnoticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding was watched by around 750 million people, but nobody seemed to spot one big fashion faux pas with her wedding dress.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in an iconic gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel as she tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, but shortly before walking down the aisle, she managed to stain her dress.

After putting on her gown, Princess Diana was adding the final touches by dabbing her perfume, Quelques Fleurs, onto her wrists when she actually dropped some down the dress.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

So how did she hide the perfume stain from millions of eyes? According to her makeup artist Barbara Daly in the book Diana: The Portrait, she attempted to clean the dress to no avail.

Instead, Diana placed her hand on that part of the fabric as though she was holding up the front of her dress to walk – when in fact the clever hand placement was a deliberate attempt to conceal the beauty mishap.

The Princess of Wales reportedly tried to hide a perfume stain

It seemed to work, as everyone was too delighted to catch a glimpse of the stunning puff-sleeve ivory gown that featured a record-breaking 25-foot train and 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and pearl embellishments.

David Emanuel recently revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! that the Princess actually called him on the day of her wedding.

He reminisced: "After all the photographs, they went in to have the wedding breakfast and I went back to my studio in Mayfair. All of my workroom ladies were there so we had a glass of champagne.

"We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said 'I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it.'

"It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness."

