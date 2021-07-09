﻿
madonna-bridal-gown

Madonna shares picture of herself in bridal gown and fans go wild

The picture was taken when the singer was a youngster

Andrea Caamano

Madonna was busy in her "writing room" on Thursday and couldn't help but share some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself whilst trying to finalise the script for her next film.

MORE: Madonna poses in her underwear inside her glamorous New York bathroom to announce big news

"Looking for Inspiration – in the Writing Room. Think tank! #untitled #film #kikismith," she wrote alongside five snaps of herself.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Madonna shares adorable video of French-speaking daughter - and fans react

Several showed her sitting on a sofa, surrounded by the script of her next movie, which remains untitled, but the picture that had fans talking the most was the last one of the carrousel – which showed her as a youngster in a wedding dress.

READ: The real reason Madonna traded London life for a £6m Lisbon palace

RELATED: Madonna sparks reaction with new change to appearance

The photo is not new to most fans, as it seems to have featured in Madonna's Re-Invention Tour – Tour Book, but those that were seeing it for the first time on Thursday had the best reaction.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna shared the cutest picture from her childhood (swipe to end)

"It's the last picture for me," one wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.

"Awww it's sooo beautiful when you find inspiration in your own life, especially childhood," a second follower remarked, whilst a third added: "Love that last photo of little you."

Madonna announced last year that she was directing a film about her own life and career.

The script is expected to chart her rise from Michigan, to the slums of New York City, to global superstardom - via songs such as Like A Virgin and Vogue.

madonna-premiere-we

Madonna during the W.E. premiere in Cannes back in 2011

The star said the film would focus on music, adding: "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 62-year-old revealed it would be released in October.

The as-yet-untitled project will be Madonna's third as director after 2008's Filth and Wisdom and 2011's W.E., which was based around King Edward VIII's affair with Wallis Simpson.

More on:

More about madonna

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.