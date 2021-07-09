Madonna shares picture of herself in bridal gown and fans go wild The picture was taken when the singer was a youngster

Madonna was busy in her "writing room" on Thursday and couldn't help but share some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself whilst trying to finalise the script for her next film.

"Looking for Inspiration – in the Writing Room. Think tank! #untitled #film #kikismith," she wrote alongside five snaps of herself.

Several showed her sitting on a sofa, surrounded by the script of her next movie, which remains untitled, but the picture that had fans talking the most was the last one of the carrousel – which showed her as a youngster in a wedding dress.

The photo is not new to most fans, as it seems to have featured in Madonna's Re-Invention Tour – Tour Book, but those that were seeing it for the first time on Thursday had the best reaction.

Madonna shared the cutest picture from her childhood (swipe to end)

"It's the last picture for me," one wrote, followed by a red heart emoji.

"Awww it's sooo beautiful when you find inspiration in your own life, especially childhood," a second follower remarked, whilst a third added: "Love that last photo of little you."

Madonna announced last year that she was directing a film about her own life and career.

The script is expected to chart her rise from Michigan, to the slums of New York City, to global superstardom - via songs such as Like A Virgin and Vogue.

Madonna during the W.E. premiere in Cannes back in 2011

The star said the film would focus on music, adding: "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 62-year-old revealed it would be released in October.

The as-yet-untitled project will be Madonna's third as director after 2008's Filth and Wisdom and 2011's W.E., which was based around King Edward VIII's affair with Wallis Simpson.