Madonna left her fans in a tizzy after revealing a new change to her appearance this week.

The mother-of-six posted a video on Instagram on Monday which showed her getting another tattoo!

Sipping on a glass of wine to "numb the pain", Madonna can be seen holding out her wrist for tattoo artist Robbie Ra to work his magic.

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring all six children

"Look, I’m going to get another tattoo. It’s not anything different or new, that I was planning on doing, but I thought maybe you’d want to watch. Just for a second," she said to son David.

"It's going to be red, blood red," Madonna added, revealing she was having a red 'X' tattooed on her wrist in honour of her most recent album, Madame X.

Madonna shared the process of her having her second tattoo

As David cheered on his mother, Madonna was then heard telling Robbie Ra: "That hurts, oh my god, I really don’t like you right now. [But] even if I complain don’t feel like you have to stop. I’m used to people hurting me, and also I’m used to being in pain."

Showing off the finished artwork, Madonna held up her wrist, saying: "Power to the people."

Madonna had a red 'X' tattooed on her wrist

Needless to say, her fans went wild over the design, with one commenting: "Literally every gay over 35 is going to get a red 'X' tattooed on their wrist tomorrow. Also it's me, I'm every gay."

Another added: "That's a lovely tribute to everything you are, everything you've been, and everything you have yet to be."

Madonna had her first tattoo in December in honour of her six children

Her latest inking comes just five months after she decided to go under the needle for her first tattoo in December. Of course, the design had a deeply personal meaning.

Madonna opted for a sweet dedication to her six children: Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and eight-year-old twins Stelle and Estere. She had each of their initials inked onto her left wrist.

