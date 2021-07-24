The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips officially divorced from wife Autumn on Monday 14 June, and it appears that she's found a new love, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Autumn is said to have struck up a relationship with Monaco-based property expert Donal Mulryan, 52, who she has known for many years.

However, Donald is still married to his wife Louise Mulryan, but there are reports suggesting he is in the midst of a divorce, so it is not clear how this love story will progress.

It is unknown whether Princess Anne's son has moved on from the divorce but the royal has been pictured since the divorce, enjoying Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot with sister Zara Tindall.

The couple have two children together

When Peter and Autumn's divorce was made official, they released a statement which read: "Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

"Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

"Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

Peter and Autumn married in 2008

The royal couple previously called Princess Anne 's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire home, but they have been living apart since their split in 2019.

HELLO! understands that despite reports at the time saying Autumn planned to return to her homeland of Canada after the split, she will remain in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their lovely daughters.

It is not unheard of for royal exes to stay amicable, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are testimony to that, both living at Royal Lodge together despite divorcing many years ago.

