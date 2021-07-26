Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s son, 23, gets married to Swiss Socialite in star-studded family wedding Congrats!

Mick Jagger's son Gabriel has wed Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried.

Gabriel, 77-year-old Mick's youngest son with ex-wife Jerry Hall, and Anouk became engaged in January 2020 and had to be postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic.

However the pair shared the news on Sunday that they had quietly married in a small ceremony at Gabriel's step-father Rupert Murdoch's Oxfordshire home, Holmwood House.

They later released a stunning portrait taken on the special day which saw Gabriel in a navy suit with an off-white boutonniere and light pink tie.

Anouk, whose age is unknown, wore a classic beaded off-white dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V-neck. Her hair was swept back in a classy half-up and down style and she paired her look with silver seahorse earrings.

Jerry and Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick were both in attendance, as well as close friends and family of the pair.

The pair shared this stunning picture from their special day

Anouk's LinkedIn page reveals that she studied psychology and philosophy at the University of Otago, and has previously worked in real estate for British company Savills.

The pair reportedly met in Mustique, a Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where Anouk used to work. Gabriel is a magazine editor.

Mick and Jerry are also parents to Elizabeth, James and Georgia, while Mick is also the father to Karis Jagger, his daughter with Marsha Hunt, and Jade Jagger, his daughter with ex-wife Bianca.

The rocker also has a son Lucas from a brief liaison with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Gabriel and Anouk met in Mustique

In 2016 he welcomed son Deveraux with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

A spokesperson for the couple told HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival.

"Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

