Rebecca Bettarini's wedding tribute to husband is mighty like Sarah Ferguson's The bride's tiara had a special meaning

Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia has married Rebecca Bettarini in a stunning ceremony in Saint Petersburg, marking the first imperial wedding in Russia since the fall of the Romanov monarchy in 1917.

PHOTOS: 23 royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

The couple tied the knot on 1 October at Saint Isaac's Cathedral, with pictures showing Princess Rebecca, 39, wearing a classic white satin gown with long sleeves and a cathedral-length train, which was reportedly designed by Reem Acra. She teamed it with a sparkling diamond tiara, which actually had a very special nod to her 40-year-old husband's naval career – much like Sarah Ferguson's dress at her royal wedding with Prince Andrew.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

The tiara was designed by Chaumet, the official jeweller to Empress Joséphine and Napoléon, and made to look like a sail in the wind as a tribute to the St Petersburg naval base, where Grand Duke George serves. According to the MailOnline, it features a total of 27.03 carats.

The delicate accessory stood out perfectly against her brunette hair, which was styled into an elegant bun.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

MORE: Fairytale wedding gowns are officially back, thanks to the likes of Lily Collins and Lady Kitty Spencer

The couple had a religious ceremony at Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg

When the Duchess of York wed the Queen's son in 1981 at Westminster Abbey, her outfit had a similar sentimental meaning. Her wedding dress designer Lindka Cierach created a heavily beaded bodice that included anchors and waves representing Andrew's naval career, and added their initials on the 17ft-train.

The bride's tiara was a tribute to the St Petersburg naval base

George, the son of Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna and Prince Franz Wilhelm of Prussia, and Rebecca, the daughter of Italian Ambassador Roberto Bettarini, announced their engagement in January 2021. The royal presented his bride-to-be with a diamond and ruby ring that his mother had given him at the age of 18.

Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress featured motifs representing Andrew's naval career

The couple actually wed on 24 September, but Friday marked their religious ceremony. The two-day event is also expected to include a reception at the St Petersburg Ethnographic Museum and a brunch at Konstantinovsky Palace.

Among the hundreds of attendees were royals such as Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Leia of Belgium.

READ: Sarah Ferguson's mother-of-the-bride outfit at Princess Eugenie's wedding had hidden meaning

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.