Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Anne Peltz took a break from planning their own nuptials to attend a family wedding over the weekend.

Actress Nicola took to Instagram to share a series of loved-up photos of the pair, including one of Brooklyn kissing his partner on the cheek as she cuddled a flower girl. Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son looked dapper in a white shirt, black tie and black trousers while Nicola was a beautiful bridesmaid in a satin champagne-coloured dress with a square neckline, fitted waist and leg split.

WATCH: Look back at Brooklyn Beckham's engagement

She posed for snaps alongside her sister Britanny Peltz, while Brooklyn was pictured next to her brother Zach holding her colourful flowers and black handbag.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after dating for nine months, with the model and photographer presenting his future bride with a jaw-dropping engagement ring that was thought to be worth £350k.

Brooklyn and Nicola were pictured at a family wedding

The exciting news was announced on Instagram with a photo of the couple in the grounds of the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate. It was accompanied by a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Victoria Beckham's son with Nicola's brother Zach Peltz

They haven't yet officially announced their marriage, nor have Victoria or David posted about their son's wedding celebrations, but it has been reported that Brooklyn's mother VB will assist in making Nicola's wedding gown.

The pair also recently sparked rumours they are already married after fans spotted a gold wedding band on Brooklyn's ring finger.

Brooklyn was pictured wearing a gold band

Regardless of whether they have tied the knot or not, Brooklyn and Nicola are clearly setting up a life together in America, with E! News reporting they dropped more than $10 million on a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills.

