Paul Walker's daughter Meadow's head-turning $120k engagement ring is timeless

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow married her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic just months after announcing her engagement.

With the flurry of excitement around her nuptials, we've taken a look back at her engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $120k. Model Meadow flashed her sparkling rock back in August as she held her hand up to the camera during a dip in the swimming pool.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave HELLO! an exclusive valuation of the ring. He explained: "Showcasing an oval cut diamond that looks to be 3 or 4 carats, Meadow's engagement ring is a timeless tribute to her relationship with Louis. I'd value it near $120,000 depending on the quality of the stone.

"Her ring is made of white gold or platinum and is designed with classic beauty. Fancy oval cut diamonds offer an elegant, elongated appearance that will never go out of style."

At the time of her announcement, Meadow's followers gushed over the diamond ring, which was custom-made by Eduardo Saggese at Eclat Jewels, Vogue revealed. One wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous ring," and a second added: "Congratulations Meadow, your ring is gorgeous and you look so happy."

In October, the 22-year-old announced she had tied the knot by posting a black-and-white video showing clips from her beachside ceremony, writing: "We're married." Her dad's former Fast & Furious co-star – and Meadow's godfather – Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle eight years after her father's tragic death.

Vin could be seen in a cream linen suit as Meadow held onto his arm, while Jordana Brewster, who stars in the series, was also on hand and spotted helping Meadow with her custom Givenchy dress.

Meadow and Louis got married in the Dominican Republic

"The pandemic impacted our plans," Meadow told Vogue. "Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

She asked Matthew Williams to design the dress, and she wore the custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress to the ceremony on the beach.

"I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant," she added. "Matthew’s clear-cut and modern touch made it the perfect piece."

