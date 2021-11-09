Malala Yousafzai gets married in intimate ceremony

World renowned Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai, 24, revealed on Tuesday that she'd tied the knot.

The youth rights leader shared the happy news on social media with a series of pictures from the ceremony with her family and new husband.

Along with the beautiful snapshots, she shared a message, writing: "Today marks a precious day in my life.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan join Malala to discuss education for girls

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Her husband, Asser Malik, is an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board from the city of Lahore.

The activist chooses to keep her private life out of the spotlight, instead focusing her social media presence on her work and the efforts of those around the world engaging in similar activities.

Malala shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on social media

Malala became a household name when at the age of 15 she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban terrorist organization on the way to school.

While she had to be flown overseas to receive treatment and remained in critical condition for a while, she eventually recovered and renewed her activism.

She champions the rights for girls to get an education, especially in Pakistan, and has become a worldwide leader of the cause.

In 2014, at the age of 17, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the honor.

The Pakistani has become one of the world's leading human rights activists

She currently resides with her family in the United Kingdom in Birmingham, having completed her education at the University of Oxford in 2020.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

