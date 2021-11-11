Myleene Klass stuns in a wedding dress for a special occasion

Singer Myleene Klass donned a breathtaking wedding dress on Wednesday for a very special reason, which wasn't her wedding – instead she wore the stunning gown for a private concert.

REVEALED: The real story about Meghan Markle's upgraded engagement ring

Sharing a series of stunning photographs, Myleene wrote: "Wine on a Wednesday. Private concert. Dress @halfpennylondon @the_mutha_ship @villamariawines #perfectmoment." The star looked amazing in her tiered bridal-white gown which featured a satin bandeau bodice and meters of dramatic tulle. Myleene wore her hair in loose waves and accessorised the beautiful design with gold necklaces and a statement gold cuff.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How Myleene Klass shared her engagement news with her children

She posted alongside her piano, while sat playing it and on the mezzanine of a dramatic marble staircase. The jaw-dropping images could have literally been from a wedding day.

Celebrity pals were just as bowled over by the look as we were, with Kelly Brook writing: "THE DRESS [heart eyed emoji]," and Katie Piper adding: "You look beautiful [heart eyed emoji]."

Myleene looked incredible wearing a wedding dress style

The bridal style didn't go unnoticed, and one fan quizzed: "Is that your wedding dress?" and another wrote: "Modern fairytale look."

SEE: Celebrity brides who designed own engagement rings: Charley Webb, Emily Ratajkowski and more

MORE: 10 jaw-dropping supermodel engagement rings you have to see

The venue made for a stunning backdrop too

The likes of Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams have worn Halfpenny London dresses on their wedding days, so perhaps Myleene is trialling out styles for her own nuptials.

Myleene is currently engaged to Simon Motson, and the couple shared their happy engagement news and proposal story with HELLO! magazine back in 2020.

Myleene wears the biggest engagement ring we've ever seen

Simon proposed with a promise ring, so the couple could design the special engagement ring together. Myleene and Simon enlisted the help of Ira Kormind at 77 Diamonds in Mayfair, who sourced the rare 7.6-carat emerald-cut black diamond from Hong Kong.

Myleene took to social media to reveal the exact process of designing and crafting her dream ring. Her collection of images and videos showed close ups of the huge emerald-shaped diamond and its sparkling halo of diamonds.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.