Lorraine star Candice Brathwaite wows in eye-catching pink feathered wedding dress – fans react The author shared snaps of her bold wedding outfit

Forget the traditional white wedding dress, Candice Brathwaite has stunned fans with her bold pink outfit!

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals secret to her 29-year marriage with husband Steve Smith

The Lorraine star shared the exciting news that she has married her partner Bodé by posting pictures of the loved-up couple on their big day. "Just married, no filter. The bride wore Oscar De La Renta. The groom wore Brioni. And they can’t wait to gather with their loved ones tonight for the event of the year. Let’s celebrate!" she captioned a series of Instagram photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Candice looked radiant in a white embellished knee-length gown which she layered underneath a fluffy Fuschia coat. Although the weather appears to be bright and sunny as the newlyweds posed in the park, the bride's jacket was the perfect way to keep the cool November temperatures at bay.

PHOTOS: Look back on Lorraine Kelly's wedding day

MORE: 19 celebrity brides' groundbreaking wedding outfits

Finishing off her glamorous bridal look, Candice wore glittery white and silver heels with a bow on the front and carried a green handbag with a pearl strap. Beauty wise, she opted for dewy skin and a pop of pink lipstick that matched her coat.

Candice looked stunning in a white dress and pink coat in her wedding photos

Meanwhile, Bodé looked dapper in a blue suit, a white shirt and brown shoes, complementing his new bride's outfit with a small pink and white pocket square.

Fans rushed to share their congratulations, with one writing: "You look so beautiful, Candice! Enjoy your celebrations," and a second remarking: "Congratulations to you both. You look stunning." A third added: "Wonderful! And gorgeous - Congratulations to you both."

Candice and her family live near Milton Keynes

I Am Not Your Baby author Candice is a doting mum to two children: Esmé and Richard Jr. Although no more details have been revealed about her wedding celebrations, we imagine she plans to share the big day with her family.

Once the nuptials are over, Candice and Bodé can return to their family home near Milton Keynes. They formerly lived in London but chose to move when they were expecting their son.

RELATED: 10 celebrities who boldly rewore their wedding dresses

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.