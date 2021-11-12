Paris Hilton asks fans to 'pray for me' over pre-wedding stress The star is now married!

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum on Thursday in a lavish ceremony in California, but ahead of her big day, the star asked fans to 'pray for me' because of her fears about the first dance.

RELATED: Celebrity engagement rings that broke the internet: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more

Speaking on her podcast This is Paris, the star said: "The thing that I'm very nervous about is the first dance… I did dancing lessons twice, it's just hard – I'm not used to ballroom dancing… I'm very, very nervous about this part. This dress is so long because it's a wedding gown, so I'm just so nervous that they are going to step on it or one of us is going to trip over. So, everybody please pray for me as I am super nervous."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paris Hilton talks openly about her wedding day stresses and nerves

The clip, which was shared to Paris' Twitter account, has had over 9,000 listens and fans have already shared their love and support in the comments section. One user wrote: "Don't be nervous, everything is going to be great!!!" and another added: "Prayed for you, don't be nervous, now the first dance is DANCED! Hopefully, your wedding day was glamorous with a perfect first dance."

The couple tied the knot at Paris' late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate where the bride wore the most incredible Oscar de la Renta gown.

Paris was a vision on her wedding day

"My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum," she captioned a shot of herself showing off the top part of her dress.

The couple wed in front of a crowd of friends and family, and her bridesmaids, included Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

The couple got engaged earlier this year

While we haven't seen the first dance yet, we're sure it was faultless!

The 40-year-old got engaged to Carter back in February 2021, revealing that her entrepreneur partner got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

Paris has a jaw-dropping engagement ring which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! that it is estimated to be worth a staggering $3million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.