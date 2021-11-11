Paris Hilton to marry Carter Reum at stunning $61.5million mansion – see heartfelt meaning The hotel heiress got engaged in February

Paris Hilton is set to marry her partner Carter Reum this week in a lavish three-day wedding celebration fit for royalty.

But behind the star-studded guest list and the reported ten (yes, you read that right!) wedding dresses, the hotel heiress is also paying a sweet tribute to her family. In keeping with the show-stopping theme, Paris' nuptials are due to take place at an impressive mansion in Bel Air that once belonged to her late grandfather W. Barron Hilton.

Photos obtained by the MailOnline have revealed a huge dance floor has been built in the garden between the swimming pool and the manicured grounds, and Paris and Carter's initials have been spelt out with red and white flowers.

Although the grand mansion, which recently sold for $61.5 million, has been in the family for decades, the couple supposedly decided to make it their wedding venue very recently after ditching their original church plans.

Paris and Carter are getting married at her late grandfather's mansion

The property boasts 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 2.5 acres of land, a motor court and a tennis court. After Barron died in 2019, his son Rick Hilton listed the home for sale, but he told Forbes it holds plenty of family memories: "I moved into the house when I was 12 years old, and I have five brothers and two sisters, so it was like camp for us.

"The rotunda is one of the trademark designs of the house and I’ll always remember sitting out there, having breakfast in the morning."

No doubt, then, that it will make the perfect backdrop for Paris' wedding. The 40-year-old got engaged to Carter back in February 2021, revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

The couple got engaged in February 2021

Writing on social media, she said: "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever.

"There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Paris was presented with a jaw-dropping engagement ring which was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told HELLO! that the one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery would have been a "gargantuan undertaking by the jeweller" and estimated it is worth $3 million.

