Sir David Attenborough's heartbreaking comments about late wife Jane

Sir David Attenborough was married to Jane Oriel for 47 years before she sadly died in 1997.

The nature presenter has made a few rare comments about his late wife and the impact her death had on him.

In his memoir Life on Air, David wrote about Jane's final moments, explaining that he flew back from filming in New Zealand to hold Jane's hand when she was in a coma.

Her death left a huge hole in his life, he said: "The focus of my life, the anchor had gone…now I was lost."

Jane passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The pair have a son and daughter together, Robert and Susan. After the death of his wife, his daughter moved in with him.

Talking about dealing with his grief, he previously told the Radio Times: "You accommodate things… you deal with things. I'm quite used to solitude in the wilds but, no, an empty house is not what I enjoy. But my daughter's there. In moments of grief – deep grief – the only consolation you can find is in the natural world."

A photograph from their wedding day shows David in a suit and tie with a corsage pinned to his jacket, while Jane wore a satin wedding dress featuring long sleeves and a square neckline. The bride's accessories included a simple pearl necklace and a floral headpiece.

Sir David is friends with Her Majesty the Queen and they worked together for a special documentary called The Queen's Green Planet.

The Queen has a lovely relationship with the monarch

The BBC programme was centred around The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy initiative, and the show featured the duo walking through the immaculate gardens of Buckingham Palace as they spoke about the future of the planet.

The Queen has given Sir David his knighthood, but he has also been in receipt of an Order of Merit which is a personal appreciation chosen by the Queen herself.

