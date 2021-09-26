Halle Berry wows in a showstopping mini dress on rare date night with boyfriend Van Hunt The Oscar winner keeps getting better with time.

Halle Berry appears to keep aging in reverse and it’s nothing short of inspiring. The Oscar winner looked phenomenal as she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Van Hunt wearing a knockout look we won’t soon forget.

The Bruised star, 55, was glowing as she held hands with her musician beau at the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles wearing an LBD that came complete with puffed lace sleeves and a plunging neckline that revealed a flash of her decolletage.

The mini dress also put Halle’s toned legs on display and she paired it with black peep-toe platform stilettos.

The actress’ skin looked radiant at the event, and she finished the look with her blonde-highlighted hair styled in a chic top bun.

Van, meanwhile, stood at her side wearing a black three-piece suit and black dress shoes that coordinated with Halle’s outfit.

Halle and Van looked sensational in coordinating looks at the A-list event

Halle and Van joined dozens of celebrities at the A-list event, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, Kate Hudson, and more.

As far as the star’s relationship with Van, she first confirmed it back in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post after rumors sparked that the two were dating.

Halle's physique looked unreal in the plunging number

'Now ya know…,' Berry captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Hunt's name on it as she held a drink in her hand.

A-listThey went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards, with Halle looking gorgeous in a hot pink gown.

Van went on to sing Halle’s praises, telling Entertainment Tonight he considers her to be his muse.

Halle went public with her relationship with Van in September 2020

"In more ways than I can even tell you right now," he said when asked if she's influenced his new music. "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise."

"The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life." So sweet!

