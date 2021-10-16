Why Strictly's Amy Dowden had to postpone her wedding The dancer is paired with Tom Fletcher this year

Strictly pro Amy Dowden is currently burning up the dance floor on Saturday nights with her celebrity partner Tom Fletcher.

However, there's one dance that she's had to put on hold for some time now: the first dance at her wedding.

The down-to-earth star got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and fellow dancer Ben Jones at a New Year's party at the end of 2017. However, the couple's plans to tie the knot have sadly had to be postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy and Ben set their big day for last summer, with Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell set to act as bridesmaids.

Amy Dowden reveals sadness over postponed wedding

However, COVID-19 restrictions meant that it would have had to have been a very small celebration if it took place at all.

On 24 July last year, Amy opened up to her fans in a heartfelt video where she revealed that the following day should have been her wedding day.

Speaking directly to camera, the 31-year-old said: "So today should have been my last day as a Miss.

Amy is engaged to fellow dancer Ben Jones

"Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

The star continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"

Amy revealed that she and her fiancé planned to enjoy a quiet lunch together and shared a sweet message to other couples in the same boat. "Just remember safety is the most important thing and we still have a big day ahead," she said.

