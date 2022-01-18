Simon Cowell's brother talks bittersweet engagement to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have likely been flooded with congratulatory messages since announcing their engagement, but there is one special person that won't be able to join in the celebrations.

The Britain's Got Talent star's brother Tony, 71, revealed that their late mother Julie would have been delighted to see her son get married, but she sadly passed away in 2015 at the age of 89. "When I first heard the news from Lauren (Silverman), at 4.30am, I immediately thought of our mum, Julie," Tony told Best magazine.

"She would have been overjoyed with the news, and it's sad to think she is not here to see her son finally tie the knot. She always wanted him to settle down with a family. I picture her looking down and saying, 'And about time, Simon!'"

Simon and Lauren – who have been in a relationship for 13 years – reportedly got engaged on the beach in Barbados in front of their seven-year-old son Eric, and Lauren's son from her previous marriage, 16-year-old Adam. She has since been spotted wearing a sparkling oval diamond on her ring finger.

Simon's mother Julie sadly passed away in 2015

Simon confirmed the exciting news that he popped the question last week. Grabbing coffee outside in Malibu, The X Factor boss grinned as a reporter quizzed him.

After being congratulated, Simon was put on the spot to comment on the happy news. "What do you think? Yeah [it's true]. Thank you so much, I really appreciate that," he said in a video obtained by The Sun.

The couple got engaged during a holiday with their son Eric and Lauren's son Adam

Shortly after the news broke, Simon's good friend Amanda Holden confessed she was surprised that he proposed to Lauren. "Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show on Wednesday. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it."

