The most Googled celebrity wedding dress has been revealed – and it might surprise you The model married Justin Bieber in an Off-White wedding dress

With its off-the-shoulder silhouette, lace detailing and statement veil, Hailey Bieber's wedding dress was the perfect choice for her big day with Justin Bieber in 2019.

The model turned to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh from Off-White to create the one-of-a-kind gown, which has proved so popular that it has now been revealed to be the most searched for celebrity gown of the past decade, beating out the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

According to research by photographic and printing experts Printique, there are 37,000 monthly searches worldwide for the term 'Hailey Bieber wedding dress', following on from her star-studded wedding that was attended by the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Hot on her heels is Priyanka Chopra, whose jaw-dropping custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 75-foot veil receives 25,000 monthly searches. The actress wore the stunning creation as part of a three-day wedding ceremony with husband Nick Jonas, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress is the second most searched for

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's big day has landed her two exciting accolades; not only was her wedding photo with husband Dalton Gomez one of the most-liked Instagram posts of all time, with more than 26 million likes, but her Vera Wang gown has quickly become one of the most searched for.

According to the research, there are more than 24,000 global searches for the design, which was a custom empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline and plunging back detail.

Ariana Grande wore Vera Wang on her wedding day

Rounding off the top five are Gwen Stefani and Kim Kardashian, whose wedding dresses receive 22,000 and 14,000 monthly searches respectively. Like Ariana, Gwen also enlisted Vera Wang to design not one but two wedding dresses for her wedding with Blake Shelton. Kim, meanwhile, wore Givenchy on her big day with Kanye West back in 2014.

