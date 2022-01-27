Paris Hilton shares incredible wedding photo featuring her parents ahead of Paris in Love finale The Paris in Love star is reliving her fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton is counting down the hours until the much-anticipated finale of her hit TV show, Paris in Love.

READ: Paris Hilton celebrates wonderful family news after honeymoon with husband Carter Reum

In the two-part episode, the star's wedding to new husband Carter Reum features, including her dress rehearsal and the big day itself, complete with a star-studded guest list.

Posting on Instagram ahead of the show, Paris could be seen at her dress rehearsal, and also shared a lovely image of herself with her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

In the caption, she wrote: "The day before our forever began. I loved our dress rehearsal with our family members. I am so thankful for my family coming together to share in this moment before our big day.

MORE: Paris Hilton wows in stylish outfit following her incredible honeymoon

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Paris Hilton shares intimate glimpse inside wedding album

"Watch me and Carter walk down the aisle for tomorrow’s two-part finale of #ParisInLove only on @PeacockTV #ForeverHiltonReum."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So gorgeous," while another wrote: "Carter loves you so much! It's been worth the wait for true love." A third added: "Loving the show, can't wait to watch this."

Paris Hilton shared some incredible photos from her dress rehearsal

The Simple Life star recently returned home to New York from her eight-week honeymoon.

DISCOVER: Paris Hilton's culinary dreams suffer major setback after wedding

MORE: Paris Hilton continues epic 7-week honeymoon at luxury £7k a night Maldives resort

As for the big day itself, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, guests including Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian attended.

Just days after their wedding, Paris and Carter jetted off on honeymoon and visited some of the most luxurious destinations in the world, including the Maldives, Bora Bora, and the British Virgin Islands.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum

The couple kick-started the trip in Bora Bora, where they stayed at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, another dreamy honeymoon destination where they enjoyed romantic boat trips, dinner dates, and swimming.

LOOK: Paris Hilton commands attention in pink bridal dress for carnival-style wedding party

SEE: Paris Hilton looks incredible in first wedding photo after multi-million dollar marriage to Carter Reum

They even had a stop in London, where Paris shared sweet photos of herself and Carter exploring the sights along with the caption: "Travelling the world with you for our honeymoon over the past weeks has been a dream come true."

Paris in Love is available to watch on Hayu in the UK, and Peacock TV in the US

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.