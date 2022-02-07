Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet and girlfriend Shontai Neal are engaged – and wait until you see her ring! The NBA All-Star proposed to his long-time partner over the weekend

Congratulations are in order for Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet and his longtime girlfriend, Shontai Neal, who got engaged this weekend!

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the happy news late on the evening of Feb. 6.

"I said YES!" Shontai wrote, sharing gorgeous photos of the event that were taken by celebrity photographer George Pimentel. "I am literally the happiest girl in the world right now. This is seriously the best feeling ever, I am on cloud 9."

The photos showed her and Fred beaming at the camera, red roses and white candles surrounding them on tables adorned with shimmering black tablecloths in what looked like a downtown Toronto condo.

Later in the carousel Shontai posted, Fred can be seen getting down on one knee and popping the question. As he fits the massive ring onto her finger, she laughs and looks away at the camera before covering her moth in surprise. The series of images ends with them hugging each other, overjoyed at the beautiful moment and this milestone in their relationship.

"It feels so surreal to finally be marrying my best friend and soulmate of 12 years," Shontai wrote in her post. "Everything about this night was amazing. Thank you for everything, babe. I love you so much."

Fred shared a separate photo to his account, showing him holding Shontai's hand as she gazed adoringly at the camera. The huge ring with which the point guard proposed can be seen on her left hand, slightly blurred out.

"My twin on a roll this week," Canadian rap superstar and Raptors global ambassador Drake commented on Fred's post, adding, "Congrats, family."

Fellow Raptors star Norman Powell also congratulated the couple, writing, "Love to see it" on Fred's post.

Arlene Dickinson of Dragons' Den fame also sent her good wishes to Fred and Shontai, as did JUNO-nominated singer/songwriter JP Saxe.

Fred and Shontai are high school sweethearts and have two children together.

Fred with former Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry in 2019. Photo: © Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

This is a big month for Fred, who is gearing up for his first ever NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20. He also was just confirmed to be entering the three-point competition, so there's plenty of opportunity for Raptors and basketball fans in general to see him on the court showcasing his incredible skills!

Congrats to Fred and Shontai!