Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz jet into Florida and begin wedding prep – pictures

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are just a day away from beginning their wedding festivities and the couple have arrived in Florida, where they are due to get married.

On Wednesday, Nicola treated her fans to a sneak peek at her pre-wedding activities, which of course consisted of some beauty treatments.

Taking to Instagram, the bride-to-be shared two pictures, presumably taken inside her family's $103million (£76million) Palm Beach estate known as Montsorrel, where the wedding is taking place, showing the beauty team that is helping get her to look her best for the big day.

"These two angels came down to spoil me and my family. I love you both so much! @carasoin. I'm so grateful for your friendship and also the best facial ever," Nicola wrote alongside a picture of both beauticians posing on top of a massage table.

Bride-to-be Nicola shared a picture of her beauty team

While Brooklyn has yet to post anything, Nicola's brother, Bradley Peltz, also got his skin ready for the big weekend and thanked the team on his Instagram. "Thank you so much for the best facial ever @carasoin," he wrote.

Nicola also enjoyed a massage by detox massage creator Rebecca Faria. Although both she and the Carasoin team are usually based in California, Rebecca shared a gorgeous sunset from Palm Beach, Florida, revealing she had temporarily left LA to prepare Nicola and her family for the big day.

Although it seems that Brooklyn and Nicola have also recently arrived in Florida, preparations for the weekend have been underway for a week.

Nicola and her family also enjoyed a massage by Rebecca Faria

Pictures published by MailOnline this week showed Nicola's father Nelson's Florida holiday home surrounded by huge marquees that have been erected ahead of their big day.

Brooklyn's family, including parents David and Victoria, his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, have also been in the city since last week.