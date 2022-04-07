Brides regret splurging on their wedding dress – 4 more costs to avoid

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Couples can save up for years to afford their perfect wedding day – but when they look back at the hit it had on their savings, would they do anything differently?

Money-saving expert Natalia Lachim at Discount Code has revealed that the answer is yes! From wedding dresses to favours and snack tables, it's easy for costs to sky-rocket and this leads to brides and grooms regretting their splurges. In fact, research from 2017 revealed over half of couples regret spending so much money on their wedding.

The UK is expected to host 320,000 weddings in 2022 after many couples were forced to postpone and cancel their original plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the average wedding cost reaching around £20,593 and the cost of living continuing to rise, take a look at expert tips on how to save money on your wedding day.

Designer wedding dresses

There's a reason rented or unconventional wedding dresses are seriously popular right now – not only are they unique and potentially sentimental, but they are also far more affordable than designer options.

Pleated dress, £33.37, Selfridges

"The micro weddings of the pandemic have shown that wedding day attire should be prescriptive to a person and is a chance to really showcase a personality," Natalia explained.

"Renting dresses, purchasing in a sample sale, or not pursuing a traditional dress can save thousands of pounds. If you want to save further, adopt the 'something borrowed' tradition towards the likes of a veil and jewellery, not just one item. This can also ensure that several aspects of your look hold sentimental value".

If you're wondering where to start, take a look at our top picks of wedding dress hire sites, including Selfridges, HURR and more.

Guest lists

The number of guests impacts the cost

The first issue to address when it comes to cutting costs is your guest list – who do you really want at your wedding, family politics and friendship groups aside? According to Google trend data, the search term 'wedding guest list' has seen a 526.67% increase in the last month.

Natalia encouraged couples not to get carried away, adding: "It’s wise to remember that the number of guests impacts the cost of every aspect of your wedding. Before you extend an invite to a person, analyse how this will impact the costs of the rest of the day, including venue, food, bar bill etc.

"Don’t be afraid to inform people that you are having a small wedding in order to keep costs to a minimum. In the current climate, it will be easy for them to understand".

Paper extras

Confetti, place settings and more "minor extras" add up very quickly – they can increase the cost of your wedding by £910, according to Natalia.

"Elaborate signage, biodegradable confetti, place settings and invitations can be a major expense and often, they are not necessary," she said. But will they really be important to you after your big day?

"If they are deemed ‘nice to haves’ and not essentials, then contemplate eliminating them from your day. Remember, it's also worth looking out for brand sales on social media, seasonal sales and even DIYing them." Look to the likes of DIY queen Stacey Solomon for inspiration!

Wedding favours

Wedding favour biscuits x 100, £195, Etsy

Google searches for 'are wedding favours necessary' has increased by 9.8%, and Natalia said this proves they could be "an unnecessary expense."

She continued: "Couples can spend hours personalising favours for guests to be so focussed on the goings-on around them, they spend only seconds looking at them. If you feel that favours are essential, triple up their use and make them the favour, place name and setting."

Sweet table

Make the dessert the sweet table

There's nothing wrong with adding a snack or sweet table for your wedding guests to nibble on, and it's set to remain a popular trend in 2022 with a 582.06% increase in searches.

Natalia suggested ways to make better use of it: "If you choose to have a sweet table, be aware that not all of your guests will use it. You could also hold the table instead of a dessert or even make the dessert table the couple's favourite sweets only."

